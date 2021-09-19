Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $836.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 836 ($10.92) and last traded at GBX 836 ($10.92), with a volume of 126130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 800.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 759.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £507.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

