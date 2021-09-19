Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.28

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $132.28 and last traded at $132.18, with a volume of 2727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -151.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.40.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

