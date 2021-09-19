Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Up 5.7%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.34. 820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $558.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Inotiv by 16.9% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after buying an additional 105,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inotiv by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 171,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $13,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

