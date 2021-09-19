Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

