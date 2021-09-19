Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNNGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

