Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $259.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.75.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

