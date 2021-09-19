Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $210.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.55.

BABA stock opened at $160.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.79. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,936,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

