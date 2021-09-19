eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of EDDRF opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

