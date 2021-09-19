ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.64. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in ChromaDex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

