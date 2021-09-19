Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.