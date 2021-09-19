HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) versus AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Critical Review

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AppLovin and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 12 0 2.92 HealthStream 0 4 2 0 2.33

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $78.92, suggesting a potential upside of 8.48%. HealthStream has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than HealthStream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of HealthStream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin N/A N/A N/A HealthStream 3.30% 2.46% 1.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and HealthStream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 18.67 -$125.19 million N/A N/A HealthStream $244.83 million 3.77 $14.09 million $0.36 81.33

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Summary

HealthStream beats AppLovin on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

