Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.
CRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
CRON stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
