Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

CRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CRON stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

