Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $184.78 and a one year high of $280.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

