Jefferies Financial Group Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $440.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Shares of FB opened at $364.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.80 and a 200 day moving average of $330.80. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

