DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

DOCN stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.36.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,783 shares of company stock valued at $16,736,459.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

