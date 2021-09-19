SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SJMHY opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. SJM has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Get SJM alerts:

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.