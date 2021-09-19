SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SJMHY opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. SJM has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.
About SJM
