Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.0 days.

BORUF stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

