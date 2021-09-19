Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PANDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.4018 dividend. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

