Cango (NYSE:CANG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cango from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CANG stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $647.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Cango has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

