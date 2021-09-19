Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,960 shares of company stock worth $283,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $782,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.