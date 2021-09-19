Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in August

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 753,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.5 days.

BIOVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

BIOVF stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $381.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.