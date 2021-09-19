NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) versus PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Head to Head Review

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and NatWest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A NatWest Group 1 5 3 0 2.22

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A NatWest Group -1.96% 3.94% 0.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and NatWest Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.05 billion 2.43 $1.20 billion N/A N/A NatWest Group $16.85 billion 2.01 -$477.65 million N/A N/A

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NatWest Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

