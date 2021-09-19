Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market cap of $924.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

