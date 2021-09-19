MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $459.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $459.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $426.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.11. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $420.79 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 58,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

