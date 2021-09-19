Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. The Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

