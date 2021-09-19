Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Raised to C$0.70 at Canaccord Genuity

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.52.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

