Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

GANX opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.09 and a quick ratio of 18.09.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,155,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $303,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

