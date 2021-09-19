SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.29. SES has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

