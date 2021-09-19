Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $83.54.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

