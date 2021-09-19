Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Hold

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of UE opened at $17.95 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

