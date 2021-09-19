Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $185.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.21. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,450 shares of company stock worth $10,280,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

