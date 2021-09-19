GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Gap Down to $27.71

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.71, but opened at $26.80. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

