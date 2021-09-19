Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

TRQ stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

