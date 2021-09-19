Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

SHIP has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

