Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report sales of $241.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.83 million and the highest is $258.80 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $200.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $993.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

