TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Trading Up 5%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)’s share price was up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 2,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 587,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $627.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACE. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,213,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

