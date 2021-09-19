Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post sales of $443.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.44 million to $448.57 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $331.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,313,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 376.43 and a beta of 1.22.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.