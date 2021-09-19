Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASBFY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

