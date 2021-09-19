Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASBFY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

