QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.25

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 9038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $512.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. This is an increase from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QIWI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QIWI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QIWI by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in QIWI by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

