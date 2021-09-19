Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

APELY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

