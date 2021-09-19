Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.38. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 48,426 shares traded.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.86.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

