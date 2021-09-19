Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TROX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of TROX opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Tronox has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

