Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.
Shares of HLF stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.
In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
