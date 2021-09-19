Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

