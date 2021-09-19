TD Securities Boosts Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$2.40

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$1.65 to C$2.40 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.79.
Denison Mines stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.18.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
