TD Securities Boosts Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$2.40

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$1.65 to C$2.40 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.79.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 1,594.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

