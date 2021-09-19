Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $2,600.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,235.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $46.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $57.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $73.12 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,819.76.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,909.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,838.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,577.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

