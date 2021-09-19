Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SONVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

SONVY stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $83.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

