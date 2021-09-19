Canaccord Genuity Boosts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.10

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.90 to C$3.10 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WLDBF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of WLDBF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

