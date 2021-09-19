Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Salzgitter stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

