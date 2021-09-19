Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

