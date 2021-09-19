Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,573,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth $15,386,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after acquiring an additional 296,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

